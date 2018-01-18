Short-Term Spending Bill Meets More Resistance

Opposition to a short-term spending bill climbed in both parties Thursday, forcing GOP leaders to ratchet up the pressure on fellow Republicans in an effort to avoid a government shutdown this weekend.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell encouraged Republican lawmakers in a private email Thursday to stick together and vote for the spending bill, a Senate GOP aide said Thursday.

Still, Republicans seemed to be bracing for a collapse in talks. "The leader has signaled that we ought to have flexible plans and prepare in case we lose the vote," said Sen. Roger Wicker (R., Miss.).

The House is expected to vote late Thursday on a spending bill that would keep the government funded through Feb. 16. Thursday morning, House GOP leaders didn't yet have enough votes to pass the one-month spending bill, and Democrats were expected to force GOP leaders to come up with sufficient support on their own.

"They still don't have the votes here," said Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of roughly three-dozen House conservatives, many of whom have balked at the short-term spending bill. Mr. Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) said they had proposed several options to GOP leaders that would boost elements of military spending but that their request had been denied.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) projected confidence Thursday morning that the House would be able to pass the stopgap bill, but he didn't explicitly say he had sufficient GOP support.

"We're making really good progress with our members," he said, predicting they would back the bill when the only alternative was a shutdown.

Mr. Meadows said he wouldn't buckle under pressure from GOP leaders.

"I don't get squeezed. I squeeze others," he said.

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon ahead of a meeting with senior military leadership there, said of a government shutdown: "It could happen."

He added: "If the government shuts down...the worst thing is what happens to our military." He also said: "We need this now almost more than any time in the past."

With a shutdown looming, Democrats have been trying to use their leverage to reach an immigration agreement. The government's current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Even if the bill gets through the House, it faces a potentially larger hurdle in the Senate, where lawmakers from both parties declared their opposition in growing numbers Thursday.

Democratic senators who voted to keep the government open in December with a short-term spending bill are opposing the House stopgap measure. Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who represent a high number of federal employees whose jobs could be disrupted if the government partially shuts down, voiced opposition on Thursday.

"We oppose the House Continuing Resolution, which punts budget discussions until mid-February," Messrs. Kaine and Warner said in a joint statement. "Congress should remain in session with no recess until we work out a long-term bipartisan budget deal that addresses all issues. We will support a short-term CR for a few days to keep the government open while we stay in town and conclude our negotiations."

Spending bills need 60 votes to pass the Senate, where Republicans hold 51 seats. At least three GOP senators have said they would oppose the short-term spending bill: Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.) is absent due to brain cancer, so GOP leaders would need at least 13 Democratic votes.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah voted against the last continuing resolution and generally opposes stopgap measures. He has declined to voice his support for this bill, which may mean GOP leaders would need even more Democratic support.

Mr. Rounds is holding out for an agreement with more money and certainty for the military. He wants a shorter-term spending measure to see a vote on a bipartisan bill released Wednesday from Sens. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), saying it seemed like the best path to a bipartisan immigration deal.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R., Texas) rejected the idea of a very short-term spending bill lasting a day or two. "No, we're not doing that, " he said. However, other senior Republicans said it could become a Plan B.

The moment shows how many in the Republican conference have reached their limits of tolerance for short-term spending bills. Congressional leaders, unable to resolve differences over a diverse array of policy fights that are tied to spending, have already passed three interim funding bills this fiscal year.

"It just seems to me that we've had way too much of this, it doesn't come to an end, and we need to force ourselves to do what would be good for the country," Sen. Jerry Moran (R., Kan.) said Thursday. He declined to say whether he would vote against a temporary spending bill if one passes the House later Thursday. He said he'd prefer a shorter-term spending bill to keep Congress in over the weekend to reach broader deals on spending levels, disaster relief for areas hit by hurricanes, and immigration policy.

--Siobhan Hughes contributed to this article.

Write to Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com and Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com

