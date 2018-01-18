A Quiet Year Ahead for Uniper, Says RBC -- Market Talk

Uniper shares are likely to remain fairly quiet for the next year following E.ON's announcement that it will tender its 47% stake in the company to Fortum for EUR22 a share, RBC Capital Markets says. Fortum still wants to build up a majority stake in Uniper but if the Finnish company buys out any more shareholders within 12 months it must offer the same terms to E.ON, the bank says. Given that Uniper has been trading in the range of EUR24 to EUR26 a share, RBC says Fortum will likely sit tight until the clause expires. Uniper trades down 0.6% at EUR25.27. Fortum trades 1.3% higher at EUR18.02. (nathan.allen@dowjones.com)
