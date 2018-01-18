Qualcomm Secures Antitrust Approvals for NXP Deal -- Update

Qualcomm Inc. on Thursday said it won antitrust approval in the European Union and South Korea for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, agreeing to a package of measures to assuage regulators' competition concerns.

The approvals move Qualcomm closer to completing its acquisition of Netherlands-based NXP, a deal -- first announced in October 2016 -- that will make it one of the top suppliers of chips used in cars at a time when auto makers are increasingly embracing technology.

The clearances come as Qualcomm fends off an unsolicited bid from Broadcom Ltd. An enlarged Qualcomm that folds in NXP could make it more challenging for Broadcom to take over the company, given that such a deal would already face intense scrutiny from antitrust regulators around the world.

"We are pleased that both the European Commission and the Korean Fair Trade Commission have granted authorization of the NXP acquisition, and we are optimistic that China will expeditiously grant its clearance," said Qualcomm Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf. China is the last regulator to review the deal.

The opened an in-depth investigation into the merger in June, citing concerns about higher prices and less choice in the semiconductor industry, but Qualcomm offered commitments that resolve the regulator's worries.

Qualcomm agreed to grant rivals licenses to NXP's transport fare collection technology for eight years, the EU said. The company also committed to ensure that its own baseband chipset and NXP's near-field communications and secure element products would continue to function with those of competitors for a period of eight years. Those chips enable short-range connectivity, which is used, in particular, for payments made through smartphones.

In addition, Qualcomm agreed not to acquire NXP's standard essential patents as well as some nonessential patents for near-field communications services, the EU said. NXP will instead transfer those patents to a third party, who would be obliged, for three years, to grant others royalty-free licenses to use those patents.

Qualcomm will still acquire some of NXP's other nonstandard essential NFC patents, the EU said, though it would also be obliged to grant royalty-free licenses to others for use of those patents.

However, Qualcomm continues to be entangled in antitrust probes around the world. In Brussels, the EU formally accused Qualcomm in 2015 of illegally paying Apple Inc. to exclusively use its chips and selling chips below cost to force a competitor, Icera Inc., out of the market. Qualcomm has previously said its sales practices have complied with EU competition law.

In the U.S., the FTC sued Qualcomm in January of last year alleging it engaged in unlawful tactics to maintain a monopoly on cellular-communications chips. Qualcomm has said the suit is based on flawed legal theory and misconceptions about its business.

Broadcom is also currently under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over whether it engaged in anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Broadcom in response said the review was "immaterial to our business, does not relate to wireless and has no impact on our proposal to acquire Qualcomm."

Broadcom, which is co-headquartered in San Jose, Calif. and Singapore, launched a bid in November for Qualcomm that was rejected by the latter's board. Broadcom has since proposed replacing Qualcomm's board of directors and the matter will be put to a shareholder vote in March.

Write to Natalia Drozdiak at natalia.drozdiak@wsj.com

