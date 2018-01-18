Stopgap Budget Bill Meets Resistance as Shutdown Looms

A growing number of Democrats and Republicans on Thursday resisted an emerging short-term spending bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend,

U.S. Stocks Tick Lower After Dow 26000

U.S. stocks edged lower Thursday, as weakening bond prices pulled down yield-sensitive sectors such as real-estate companies and utilities.

What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street.

Whistling Past the Shutdown

The economy would have no problem weathering a temporary government shutdown. That doesn't mean investors should be complacent about one.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to Near 45-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 45 years, a sign the labor market is beginning 2018 with strong momentum.

New Home Building Dropped Sharply at End of 2017

The number of housing units that began construction fell sharply at the end of 2017, but still capped a solid year of new single-family home construction that could soon relieve rising home prices.

Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at an accelerating pace, deepening an economic and humanitarian crisis and increasing the chances the country will default on its debts.

Revamps of World Bank's Rankings Amplified Chile's Slide

Chile's rank among the world's economies for business competitiveness would have been little changed in recent years if not for a series of methodology changes that potentially skewed the rankings, according to new analysis by World Bank chief economist Paul Romer.

Diesel Demand Boosted Crude, But May Now Hurt It

Robust demand for diesel has helped fuel the oil rally since the end of August-but the fuel's popularity could now hinder crude's further ascent.

House Panel Approves Bill to Undo Money-Fund Changes

A divided House panel on Thursday approved legislation aimed at reversing structural changes to the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual-fund industry, a blow to large asset-management firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity that oppose the measure.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)