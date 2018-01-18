U.S. Stocks Drift After Dow 26000

U.S. stocks wobbled Thursday, putting the market rally on hold a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 26000 for the first time.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to Near 45-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 45 years, a sign the labor market is beginning 2018 with strong momentum.

Stop Dwelling on Last Crisis-Prepare for Next One, Says ECB's Curé

European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoît Curé says eurozone governments should take advantage of strong economic growth to carry out reforms and ready themselves for any future financial crisis.

U.S. Housing Starts Dropped Sharply at the End of 2017

U.S. housing starts fell sharply in December, but still capped a solid year of new single-family home construction.

Manufacturing Activity Declines in Northeast

Manufacturing activity declined in parts of the Northeast in January to its lowest level in five months, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia survey.

China's Robust Growth to Face Pressure in 2018

China's economic growth accelerated for the first time in seven years last year, reaching 6.9% on rising demand. But the expansion's key drivers, from investment to consumption, appear to be weakening.

OPEC Crude Production Rose in December

OPEC said its crude production rose by 42,000 barrels a day to average 32.42 million barrels a day in December amid a global effort to cut output.

What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street.

South African Central Bank Keeps Main Repo Rate on Hold

The South African Reserve Bank kept its main repo rate at 6.75%, but said it now expects the economy to grow at a faster rate and inflation to be slightly lower than previously forecast.

The U.K. Faces a Choice on Brexit: Norway or Canada?

The two models presented by the EU imply sticking to EU laws and rules, or facing more-restricted trade. The British are seeking some middle ground.

