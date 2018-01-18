U.S. Housing Starts Dropped Sharply at the End of 2017

U.S. housing starts fell sharply in December, but still capped a solid year of new single-family home construction.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to Near 45-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 45 years, a sign the labor market is beginning 2018 with strong momentum.

OPEC Crude Production Rose in December

OPEC said its crude production rose by 42,000 barrels a day to average 32.42 million barrels a day in December amid a global effort to cut output.

What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street.

Tech Stocks Lead the Way After Dow 26000

Shares of technology companies climbed in Europe after gains in Apple stocks helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above the 26000 milestone for the first time.

The U.K. Faces a Choice on Brexit: Norway or Canada?

The two models presented by the EU imply sticking to EU laws and rules, or facing more-restricted trade. The British are seeking some middle ground.

Supply Risks Support Oil Near Three-Year High

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high, underpinned by geopolitical risks, with Nigeria the latest producer facing threats to its supply.

A Crowded, Clustered and Potentially Very Disruptive Bet on Central Banks

Clear guidance about future policy has become a powerful tool for the world's central banks. But that may simply be at the cost of deferring market disruption for another day.

Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Oil production in Venezuela, vital to the nation's struggling economy, has plunged, increasing the chances of a debt default that could turn its economic crisis into a humanitarian disaster.

January 18, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)