Weidmann Stands Up for German Economic Policies After IMF Criticism

Germany's government shouldn't boost its spending to support eurozone growth, its central-bank chief Jens Weidmann said, defending his nation's careful economic policies against renewed international demands that Berlin loosen its purse strings.

Eurozone House Prices Surge

Eurozone house prices rose at the fastest pace in more than 10 years during three months through September as the currency area enjoyed its fastest economic expansion since the onset of the global financial crisis.

China Growth at 6.9%: In 2017, the State Struck Back

From infrastructure spending to big profits at firms controlled by the central government, Beijing was more assertive with the economy last year.

Ignore China's Silky-Smooth Growth Signal-Watch the Noise

The figures that best capture China's cyclical turning points-and they don't include the headline growth data-suggest the 2016 and 2017 rebound was a lot bigger than initially thought. There are two big risks to its continuing in 2018.

'Melt-Up' Rally Propels Dow Above 26000 as Fear Turns to Greed

The market's most recent gains have been powered in part by a sudden hunger for stocks among certain money managers and individual investors who have long been wary of the nearly nine-year bull market.

Tech Stocks Lead the Way After Dow 26000

Shares of technology companies climbed in Europe after gains in Apple stocks helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above the 26000 milestone for the first time.

Chicago and Dallas Fed Leaders Differ on Path of 2018 Rate Rises

Charles Evans and Robert Kaplan, leaders of the Chicago and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks, respectively, were both upbeat about the economy during a joint appearance but differed on how much the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates this year.

Bank of Korea Raises Growth Forecast but Leaves Rates Unchanged

South Korea's central bank raised its growth forecast for this year and lowered its inflation outlook. But it left policy unchanged, saying it was still assessing the impact of its November move to raise rates for the first time since 2011.

Diesel Demand Boosted Crude, But May Now Hurt It

Robust demand for diesel has helped fuel the oil rally since the end of August-but the fuel's popularity could now hinder crude's further ascent.

U.K. House Prices Bounce Back

House prices in the U.K. rebounded in December, a survey showed, after they ground to a halt the previous month.

