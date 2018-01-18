House Passes Stopgap Budget Bill; Senate Resistance Remains

The House passed a one-month spending bill, but it faces enough opposition to be derailed in the Senate, leaving lawmakers without a clear path for avoiding a partial government shutdown this weekend.

U.S. Stocks Tick Lower After Dow 26000

Major U.S. indexes slipped Thursday, as weakening U.S. government bond prices weighed on yield-sensitive sectors such as real-estate companies and utilities.

Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at an accelerating pace, deepening an economic and humanitarian crisis and increasing the chances the country will default on its debts.

Whistling Past the Shutdown

The economy would have no problem weathering a temporary government shutdown. That doesn't mean investors should be complacent about one.

White House Considering San Francisco Fed's Williams for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed, as a candidate to serve as the vice chairman of Federal Reserve Board in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to Near 45-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 45 years, a sign the labor market is beginning 2018 with strong momentum.

Banking on Lower Tax Rates

Now that big banks have finished reporting fourth-quarter earnings filled with noise from the new tax law, how much do they expect to actually pay in taxes going forward? A lot less than in the past.

Fed's Mester: Fed Will Need to Raise Rates Three Times in 2018, 2019

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday she anticipated the Fed would need to raise its benchmark interest rate three times in 2018 and 2019.

New Home Building Dropped Sharply at End of 2017

The number of housing units that began construction fell sharply at the end of 2017, but still capped a solid year of new single-family home construction that could soon relieve rising home prices.

January 18, 2018 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)