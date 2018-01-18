Weidmann Stands Up for German Economic Policies After IMF Criticism

Continue Reading Below

Germany's government shouldn't boost its spending to support eurozone growth, its central-bank chief Jens Weidmann said, defending his nation's careful economic policies against renewed international demands that Berlin loosen its purse strings.

China Growth at 6.9%: In 2017, the State Struck Back

From infrastructure spending to big profits at firms controlled by the central government, Beijing was more assertive with the economy last year.

'Melt-Up' Rally Propels Dow Above 26000 as Fear Turns to Greed

The market's most recent gains have been powered in part by a sudden hunger for stocks among certain money managers and individual investors who have long been wary of the nearly nine-year bull market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Stocks Lift Asia, Europe After Dow Crosses Milestone

Technology shares climbed in Europe and Asia after gains in the sector helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above the 26000 milestone for the first time.

Chicago and Dallas Fed Leaders Differ on Path of 2018 Rate Rises

Charles Evans and Robert Kaplan, leaders of the Chicago and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks, respectively, were both upbeat about the economy during a joint appearance but differed on how much the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates this year.

Bank of Korea Raises Growth Forecast but Leaves Rates Unchanged

South Korea's central bank raised its growth forecast for this year and lowered its inflation outlook. But it left policy unchanged, saying it was still assessing the impact of its November move to raise rates for the first time since 2011.

Diesel Demand Boosted Crude, But May Now Hurt It

Robust demand for diesel has helped fuel the oil rally since the end of August-but the fuel's popularity could now hinder crude's further ascent.

U.K. House Prices Bounce Back

House prices in the U.K. rebounded in December, a survey showed, after they ground to a halt the previous month.

Dow Closes Above 26000 for First Time

A spate of bank earnings and corporate updates sent U.S. stocks to fresh records and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 26000 Wednesday.

Fed Reports Tight Labor Markets but Modest Wage Gains

Economic activity across the U.S. expanded into 2018, with tight labor markets and modest wage and price growth, according to the Federal Reserve beige book report.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)