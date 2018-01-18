Stop Dwelling on Last Crisis-Prepare for Next One, Says ECB's Curé

European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoît Curé says eurozone governments should take advantage of strong economic growth to carry out reforms and ready themselves for any future financial crisis.

South African Central Bank Keeps Main Repo Rate on Hold

The South African Reserve Bank kept its main repo rate at 6.75%, but said it now expects the economy to grow at a faster rate and inflation to be slightly lower than previously forecast.

Morgan Stanley's Brokers Push Its Profits Higher

Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, as its retail brokers and investment bankers compensated for lower trading revenue.

What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street.

Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

Wells Fargo Risk Chief to Retire

Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin is retiring as the bank continues to face heightened regulatory scrutiny, especially over its risk- management practices.

Fed Reports Tight Labor Markets but Modest Wage Gains

Economic activity across the U.S. expanded into 2018, with tight labor markets and modest wage and price growth, according to the Federal Reserve beige book report.

Chicago and Dallas Fed Leaders Differ on Path of 2018 Rate Rises

Charles Evans and Robert Kaplan, leaders of the Chicago and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks, respectively, were both upbeat about the economy during a joint appearance but differed on how much the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates this year.

Stock Market's Crucial End-of-Day Auctions Set for Shakeup

Regulators dealt a blow to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc., approving a plan by a rival to loosen their grip over the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine the final end-of-day prices for thousands of stocks.

Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment.

