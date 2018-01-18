Supply Risks Support Oil Near Three-Year High

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high, underpinned by geopolitical risks, with Nigeria the latest producer facing threats to its supply.

OPEC Crude Production Rose in December

OPEC said its crude production rose by 42,000 barrels a day to average 32.42 million barrels a day in December amid a global effort to cut output.

EIA Reports Smaller-than-expected Decline In U.S. Natural-gas Supply --

Natural gas extended losses Thursday as stockpiles declined by less than expected.

Diesel Demand Boosted Crude, But May Now Hurt It

Robust demand for diesel has helped fuel the oil rally since the end of August-but the fuel's popularity could now hinder crude's further ascent.

BP Returns to a Northern Iraq Now Free of Islamic State

BP will return to northern Iraq for the first time since Islamic State swept through the region three years ago, potentially heralding a new era of stability in one of the world's most dangerous energy-production provinces.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Down in Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 2.3 million barrels in weekly data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 2.6 million barrels.

Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at an accelerating pace, deepening an economic and humanitarian crisis and increasing the chances the country will default on its debts.

Why Oil Is About to Hit Troubled Waters

Brent crude hit a three-year high last week, and the obvious question was when would the shale drillers turn on the taps. The better question this time around is what will happen to demand and volatility in the oil market.

Pipeline Builders Try New Growth Strategy: Bigger Pipes

As environmentalists and local activists make it difficult to build new oil and gas lines, energy companies are simply supersizing old pipes that already exist.

Pruitt Accelerates Efforts to Remake the EPA

EPA chief Scott Pruitt said, in a WSJ interview, he plans to use his second year on the job to accelerate efforts to remake the agency, speeding up its permitting processes and transforming a culture he calls bureaucratic.

