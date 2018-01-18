ADT IPO Drawing Muted Interest

Home-security company ADT Inc.'s initial public offering is likely to price below its expected range of $17 to $19 a share on Thursday, according to people familiar with the deal.

Keystone XL Pipeline Obtains Enough Shipper Commitments to Proceed

TransCanada announced that it has received enough commitments from oil shippers to advance construction of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

BNY Mellon to Raise Wages for 1,000 Employees Following Tax Overhaul

Bank of New York Mellon executives said nearly all of this year's benefits from the new U.S. tax law will go to technology upgrades and its employees instead of shareholders.

Morgan Stanley's Brokers Push Its Profits Higher

Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, as its retail brokers and investment bankers compensated for lower trading revenue.

Amazon Narrows Choices for Second Headquarters to 20

Amazon named 20 metropolitan areas as finalists for its second headquarters after reviewing 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. New York, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis are among the choices.

Qualcomm Secures Antitrust Approvals for NXP Deal

Qualcomm won antitrust approval in the European Union and South Korea for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, agreeing to a package of measures to assuage regulators' competition concerns.

Peugeot Sees Opel as Key Link for Re-Entry to U.S. Market

Peugeot is using its purchase of GM's German unit to lay the engineering groundwork to make its global product lineup capable of meeting U.S.-market standards.

Hack at Petrochemical Plant Compromised a Safety System

Hackers who attacked a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia last year gained control over a safety shut-off system that is critical in defending against catastrophic events.

Hospitals Plan to Produce Generic Drugs in Bid to Fix Troubled Market

Four nonprofit hospital groups, frustrated with common shortages and price spikes that they say have hampered patient care, are joining forces to manufacture and market generic drugs.

Drugmaker Raises U.S. Price of Muscular-Dystrophy Treatment

PTC Therapeutics Inc. this month increased the list price of its muscular-dystrophy treatment by about 9%, to more than $65,000 annually for a common dosage.

