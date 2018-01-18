Amazon Narrows Choices for Second Headquarters to 20

Continue Reading Below

Amazon named 20 metropolitan areas as finalists for its second headquarters after reviewing 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. New York, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis are among the choices.

Morgan Stanley's Brokers Push Its Profits Higher

Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, as its retail brokers and investment bankers compensated for lower trading revenue.

Apple's Home Court Disadvantage

For Apple, bringing billions of overseas earnings home is one thing. Keeping it there is quite another.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GE, Victim of a Short-Term Mind-Set

The pressure for action and results that affects U.S. corporations is to blame for the series of poor decisions taken by General Electric's bosses in recent years.

Wyndham to Buy La Quinta Hotels in $1.95 Billion Deal

The La Quinta purchase would add 900 hotels to Wyndham's portfolio.

Qualcomm Secures Antitrust Approvals for NXP Deal

Qualcomm won antitrust approval in the European Union and South Korea for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, agreeing to a package of measures to assuage regulators' competition concerns.

Streaming TV's Drop-In, Drop-Out Problem

As they court a generation of cable TV cord-cutters, streaming services are making it easy for subscribers to come and go as they please. But the risk is that the flexibility will lead to a higher level of service cancellations, or "churn," than in traditional TV.

Lawmakers Grill SpaceX, Boeing on Safety of Commercial Crew Capsules

House subcommittee explores challenges posed by NASA's decision to use privately operated space vehicles to ferry U.S. astronauts to the international space station.

BP Returns to a Northern Iraq Now Free of Islamic State

BP will return to northern Iraq for the first time since Islamic State swept through the region three years ago, potentially heralding a new era of stability in one of the world's most dangerous energy-production provinces.

IBM's Fourth-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch

International Business Machines is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)