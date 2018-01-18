Apple to Pay $38 Billion in Taxes on Cash Overseas, Build U.S. Campus

Apple said it would pay a one-time tax of $38 billion on its overseas cash holdings and ramp up spending in the U.S., as the world's most valuable public company seeks to emphasize its contributions to the American economy after years of criticism for outsourcing manufacturing to China.

BHP Billiton Readies U.S. Shale Assets for Suitors

BHP Billiton is preparing to invite prospective buyers to go over the books for its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas assets, but hasn't abandoned alternative exit routes from its shale operations.

Verizon Teams With NBA on 'League Pass,' Fan Content

Verizon has struck a deal with the NBA that extends its relationship with the league beyond streaming games and into content creation as well as augmented-reality fan experiences.

Why Google's New App Won't Match Your Face to Art in Some States

Millions of people across the U.S. have downloaded an app to see how a Google algorithm matched their selfies to historical artwork. But for many residents of Illinois and Texas, the selfie tool was missing. The reason? State bans on the collection of biometric data.

Time for a New Policy on Chinese Insurance Giants?

China's insurance sector has emerged relatively unscathed from Beijing's crackdown on the country's financial sector. But valuations suggest investors are underestimating the risks.

Starboard Value to Launch Proxy Fight for Entire Board at Mellanox

Starboard Value LP is launching a fight to remove the entire sitting board at semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies, the latest attempt by the New York activist to take over a whole boardroom.

Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

Shari Redstone Seeks to Shake Up CBS Board, Pushes for Viacom Deal

Shari Redstone is advocating for new blood on the board of CBS Corp. as she renews her push to merge the company with Viacom, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stock Market's Crucial End-of-Day Auctions Set for Shakeup

Regulators dealt a blow to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc., approving a plan by a rival to loosen their grip over the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine the final end-of-day prices for thousands of stocks.

Facebook Widens Probe Into Alleged Russian Interference in Brexit

Facebook said it was broadening its investigation into whether Russia attempted to meddle in the 2016 referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union, after its earlier probe found only a minimal amount of activity.

