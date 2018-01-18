Materials Flat As Traders Hedge On Dollar View -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the dollar and trade.

Continue Reading Below

Risks of a trade war between the U.S. and China are rising, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Many domestic steel makers, including U.S. Steel, are hoping for a ruling from U.S. authorities on whether protecting the American industry is in national-security interests.

The dollar is close to a multiyear low against a basket of currencies, amid fears that a standoff on immigration reform will lead to a shutdown of the U.S. government.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 18, 2018 16:22 ET (21:22 GMT)