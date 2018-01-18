Materials Flat As Traders Hedge On Dollar View -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the dollar and trade.
Risks of a trade war between the U.S. and China are rising, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Many domestic steel makers, including U.S. Steel, are hoping for a ruling from U.S. authorities on whether protecting the American industry is in national-security interests.
The dollar is close to a multiyear low against a basket of currencies, amid fears that a standoff on immigration reform will lead to a shutdown of the U.S. government.
