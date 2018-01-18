Magic secret revealed: Copperfield buys Houdini inheritance

The mystery buyer of a controversial jeweled medal that Czar Nicholas II of Russia is said to have bestowed upon Harry Houdini has been revealed: magician David Copperfield, one of the legendary escape artist’s greatest admirers.

Continue Reading Below

The incredible story behind the crown-shaped relic, iconic in professional magic circles, is recounted in the latest episode of the FOX Business Network series, “Strange Inheritance with Jamie Colby,” premiering Monday, Jan. 22, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Houdini died on Halloween day 1926 after doing a trick off-stage. His wife and stage partner Bess treasured the medal for the rest of her life. When she passed away two decades later, she left it to her friend Geri Larsen. Larsen was the world’s most famous female magician, who went on to star in her own weekly television series, “The Magic Lady.”

Larsen kept the mystique of the Houdini jewel alive by wearing it as a brooch or necklace at important gatherings of professional magicians.

When Larsen died in 1998 at age 92, she left it to her daughter-in-law Arlene Larsen. (Arlene had married Geri’s son, Milt, himself a magician, who in the 1960s opened The Magic Castle, a Los Angeles institution to this day.)

The heirloom is made of 14-carat gold and studded with 39 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 14 rubies and a single emerald. The Larsens, however, say its real value comes from its connection to two of the most famous and fascinating figures of the early 20th Century.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Arlene Larsen insisted her inheritance was worth upwards of $1 million when she auctioned it off to raise money to build a new magic venue in Santa Barbara.

That’s where the questions begin.

Bess Houdini, according to Milt, was emphatic about the origin of the piece. She said it was a medal the Czar bestowed on her husband in 1903 after enjoying the magician’s private performance for the Russian royal family.

John Cox — a recognized authority on Houdini, and author of a blog titled “Wild About Harry”—says the Houdinis surely entertained luminaries in the Czar’s inner circle in that year.

“They had gone from circuses and sideshows to all of a sudden being whisked from European capital to capital, performing for royalty,” says Cox. “Houdini wrote quite a bit about being nervous while he was in Russia. First of all, he was Jewish and at the time you actually couldn’t go into Russia as a Jew.”

Right before the auction, however, Cox posted on his blog that Houdini’s records only prove that he performed for the Russian Grand Duke. None indicated he met the Czar himself.