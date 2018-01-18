Iraq, BP to Sign Deal to Raise Kirkuk Oil Output -Reuters

Iraq plans to sign a deal with BP on Thursday that will boost production capacity at its northern Kirkuk oil fields, Reuters reports, citing Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi.

--The move, which comes after the fields were taken back from Kurdish fighters in October, is aimed at increasing production capacity to more than 700,000 barrels a day, according to the report.

--The report follows Chevron plans to resume drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan, as reported by WSJ on Tuesday.

January 18, 2018 04:34 ET (09:34 GMT)