Health Care Flat On Shutdown Concerns -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat amid signs that a government shutdown could be imminent.

Federal shutdowns can affect the health-care industry because many insurers and hospitals have close relations with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid and other government agencies.

Four major U.S. hospital systems--Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension, SSM Health and Trinity Health--are planning to launch a nonprofit company to produce generic drugs, in a private initiative to address rising drug prices and shortages.

January 18, 2018 16:28 ET (21:28 GMT)