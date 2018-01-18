GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Continue Reading Below

Wheat Leads Grain, Soybean Markets

Wheat futures rose on Thursday as traders eased off bets that prices would fall.

Hedge funds have held a large net short position in the wheat market for several months, as factors from weak U.S. exports to growing international production sparked bets the market was headed lower.

Wheat futures for March delivery rose 0.9% to $4.25 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, recovering some of last week's losses.

Soybean prices also rose, while corn was lower. CBOT March soybean futures gained 0.4% to $9.73 a bushel. March corn slid 0.4% to $3.51 1/2.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Nestle Nominates Three New Independent Directors to Board

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) has put forth three candidates to serve as independent directors on its board of directors, the company said Thursday.

The nominees are Inditex Chief Executive Pablo Isla, Adidas AG (ADS.XE) Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted, and Kimberly Ross, the former chief financial officer at Baker Hughes.

AB Foods Grows 16-Week Revenue as Primark Boost Offsets Sugar Fall

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.LN) said Thursday that its revenue rose for the 16-week period to Jan. 6 after a strong performance from budget-clothing retailer Primark countered a fall in revenue from its sugar business.

AB Foods said revenue from its continuing operations for the 16-week period was 3% ahead of the prior year's at actual exchange rates, and 4% ahead in constant currency.

AB Foods said its grocery business sales rose 1% at actual exchange rates while its agriculture revenue rose 12%, but ingredients sales fell 1%.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Rally Continues; Hogs Turn Higher

Cattle futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday.

Traders were betting that physical cattle prices would be steady or rise this week, after falling at the beginning of 2018. Market observers said showlists of slaughter-ready cattle were smaller this week, which could force meatpackers to pay more.

Cattle futures responded to that trade by rallying to their upper daily limit on Wednesday. February-dated live cattle contracts on Thursday rose a further 0.8% to $1.2195 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, approaching a high for the new year. Traders said chart signals suggested to some that prices were headed higher, sparking further buying interest.

Hog futures, meanwhile, turned higher. CME February lean hog contracts rose 0.5% to 73.05 cents a pound, reclaiming some losses from Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2018 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)