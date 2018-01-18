Gas Natural Signs Ten-Year Contract to Supply Balearia With LNG

Spain's Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC) said Wednesday that it will provide ferry-operator Balearia with liquefied natural gas to propel its ships, signing a ten-year contract which will make it the sole provider for the period.

The energy company said that it will initially supply gas in the ports of Barcelona, Valencia and Algeciras, but will ultimately extend its activities to all the ports where Balearia operates in the Iberian peninsula.

