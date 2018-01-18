China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, January 18 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 352,548 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 14,090 14,090 14,090 14,090 14,030 60 6 148
Apr-18 - - - 14,185 14,185 0 0 64
May-18 14,120 14,280 14,115 14,200 14,200 0 310,410 412,314
Jun-18 14,285 14,350 14,265 14,285 14,305 -20 96 240
Jul-18 14,430 14,430 14,430 14,430 14,405 25 6 256
Aug-18 14,480 14,480 14,480 14,480 14,435 45 2 92
Sep-18 14,450 14,540 14,420 14,480 14,505 -25 38,544 67,042
Oct-18 - - - 14,560 14,560 0 0 14
Nov-18 14,630 14,630 14,630 14,630 14,595 35 2 118
Jan-19 16,230 16,325 16,230 16,270 16,320 -50 3,482 8,298
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
