American Express Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century--2nd Update

American Express Co. on Thursday recorded its first quarterly loss in a quarter-century and said it would suspend its share-buyback program in the first half of 2018 to rebuild capital as it absorbed a hit from tax changes in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Quarterly dividends will remain at the current level, the company said.

Kenneth Chenault, AmEx's chief executive, said in a company statement that the upfront charge triggered by the law reduced the company's capital ratios and that the company would be rebuilding capital during the first half of the year. In the fourth quarter, the card company took a charge of about $2.6 billion related to the tax-law changes.

In all, American Express had a fourth-quarter loss of $1.22 billion, or $1.41 a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $800 million, or 88 cents a share. Excluding the charge, the company reported a profit of $1.58 a share.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 10% to $8.84 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had projected an adjusted per-share profit of $1.54 on $8.71 billion in revenue.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

For 2018, American Express expects to make $6.90 to $7.30 a share, compared with analysts' average projection of $7.04 a share.

Shares, which set a record of $102.39 this week, fell 2.3% to $97.59 in after-hours trading.

This marks the last full quarter for Mr. Chenault as chief executive of the company. Stephen Squeri, vice chairman at AmEx, will take over as CEO and chairman of the board in February.

Despite a booming credit-card market, American Express has ceded market share -- and some profit -- in a costly war over credit-card rewards.

Expenses rose 6% from the previous quarter, though they were slightly lower than the year-ago period. The money that American Express paid out as card-members rewards, which includes points redeemed for hotels and airfare, reached $1.98 billion, its largest single expense, up 4% from the previous quarter.

Discount revenue -- fees charged to merchants for accepting its cards -- remained its largest revenue source at $5.08 billion, up 6% from the previous quarter.

To help boost revenue, American Express has ramped up lending and increasingly courted consumers who carry credit-card balances. The company had made its name for its high-end offerings to affluent cardholders who tended to pay their bills in full every month.

Spending on American Express cards rose to $291.4 billion in the most recent quarter, compared with $271.9 billion in the previous quarter and $263.2 billion in the year-ago period.

World-wide card member loans reached $73.4 billion, an 8% increase from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the company continued to set aside more money for possible losses.

The net write-off rate -- including principal, interest and fees -- edged up to 2.2%, compared with 2.1% in the previous quarter and 1.9% in the year-ago period.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2018 17:05 ET (22:05 GMT)