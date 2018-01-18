ADRs End Mixed; LightInTheBox Opens Blockchain Lab

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.1% to 161.83. The European index fell 0.1% to 148.63, and the Asian index fell 0.3% to 193.46. The Latin American index rose 0.3% to 270.74, and the emerging-markets index improved 0.3% to 350.58. LightInTheBox Holding Co. (LITB) and Ossen Innovation Co. (OSN) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

LightInTheBox Holding said it opened a blockchain technology research lab to explore and develop blockchain technology platforms and their applications for the e-commerce industry. ADRs rose 13% to $2.40.

Ossen Innovation, a China-based manufacturer of steel materials, said that its shareholders approved amended terms of its proposed acquisition of American-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation. ADRs fell 4.4% to $3.77.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) said one of its employees was fatally injured in a mining-equipment-related incident at its Tshepong mine in South Africa. ADRs fell 3.4% to $1.69.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 18, 2018 17:46 ET (22:46 GMT)