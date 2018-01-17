U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to show a decrease in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 2.3 million barrels, on average, in the week ended Jan. 12.

Two analysts expect a rise and nine analysts expect stockpiles to fall. Forecasts range from a decrease of 4.5 million barrels to an increase of 3 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the Energy Information Administration is due at 11 a.m. ET Thursday, one day later than usual due to the shortened holiday week.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 2.6 million barrels on average, according to analysts. Nine analysts expect them to rise and two expect them to fall. Estimates range from a decline of 1 million barrels to a rise of 4.3 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to increase by 100,000 barrels. Five analyst expect an increase and five analysts expect a decrease. One expects no change. Forecasts range from a decline of 4 million barrels to an increase of 3.5 million barrels.

Refinery use is seen on average falling by 0.7 percentage point to 94.6% of capacity. One analyst expects an increase and eight expect a decrease. Two didn't report expectations. Forecasts range from a drop of 1.5 points to an increase of 0.7 point.

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use

Citi Futures -4.5 3.5 1.5 -1

Commodity Research Group -3.2 4.3 -1.7 -1.2

Confluence Investment Management 3 4 -2 -1.5

Energy Management Institute -3.4 2.9 -0.8 -0.8

Excel Futures -4.2 4 3.5 0.7

First Standard Financial -3 -0.6 -4 N/A

IAF Advisors -4 4 0 N/A

Mizuho -3 2 2 -0.5

Price Futures Group -3.5 -1 -2 -0.5

Schneider Electric -2.8 2.5 1.5 -0.75

Tradition Energy 3 3 3 -0.5

AVERAGE -2.3 2.6 0.1 -0.7

Write to Stephanie Yang at stephanie.yang@wsj.com

January 17, 2018 14:35 ET (19:35 GMT)