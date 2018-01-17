Schwab Trading Revenue Falls On Price Cuts

Charles Schwab Corp. reported quarterly earnings for its fourth quarter and 2017 fiscal year Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

Profit: Charles Schwab reported net income of $597 million, or 41 cents a share, up from $522 million, or 36 cents a share. Analysts had expected 41 cents a share in earnings.

Revenue: Revenue rose 14% to $2.24 billion, above the $2.23 billion analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected.

New accounts: In 2017, Charles Schwab said households new to Schwab's Retail business rose 49% versus the prior year with 54% of these households being 40 or younger.

Tax hit: A one-time charge of about $46 million related to the recent tax law hurt earnings per share by 3 cents.

Price cut: Charles Schwab last February cut equity and options trade commissions. As a result, trading revenue fell 24% to $154 million even as client daily average trades rose 10%. The average revenue per revenue trade fell 34%.

January 17, 2018 15:38 ET (20:38 GMT)