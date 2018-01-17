On Our Radar

Oil Gains Modestly on Hopes of More Bullish US Data

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures rose in Asia on Thursday, building on overnight gains, as a U.S. industry group said domestic crude inventories fell solidly last week.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.4% at $64.25 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent rose 0.3% to $69.60.

--The American Petroleum Institute said U.S. oil inventories fell 5.1 million barrels last week. The government's reading due Thursday is projected by analysts to show a drop of 2.3 million.

January 17, 2018 22:54 ET (03:54 GMT)