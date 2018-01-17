Novolipetsk 2017 Steel Production, Sales Increase

Novolipetsk Steel PAO (NLMK.MZ) said steel production and sales rose in 2017 as demand recovered in Russia, Europe and the U.S.

For the year ended Dec, 31, the Russian steel producer said steel output increased 3% year-on-year to 17.1 million tons.

Group sales grew 3% year-on-year to 16.5 million metric tons. Sales of finished steel--which accounts for more than 65% of group sales--increased 5% to 10.8 million tons year-on-year.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 08:53 ET (13:53 GMT)