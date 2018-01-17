U.S. Stocks Rise Pushing Dow Above 26000 Again

U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday following a spate of bank earnings and corporate updates.

Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment.

U.S. Industrial Production Rose 0.9% in December

U.S. industrial production rose sharply in December, boosted by gains in utilities output as cold weather swept across the nation and increased demand for heating.

Senate Panel Again Votes to Back Powell as Fed Chief

The Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday voted for the second time to advance the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Bank of Canada Raises Rates, Warns on Nafta Risk

The Bank of Canada raised its main interest rate to 1.25% on the strength of stellar employment data and a pickup in inflation, but it signaled a cautious approach to further rate increases while warning that uncertainty tied to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is likely to exert a drag on growth.

Fed's Kaplan Sees 3 Rate Rises This Year, but Says More May Be Needed

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates three times this year and perhaps even more to prevent a robust economy from overheating.

Beware: Even Joke Cryptocurrencies Are Going Through the Roof

Regulators have warned that investors who rush to buy freshly created digital tokens could end up holding worthless tokens. The creators of a cryptocurrency launched last July pretty much promise that.

Old-Age Safety Net Frays for Millions of Americans

Long-term-care insurance was supposed to help pay for nursing homes, assisted living and personal aides. Now, though, the industry is in financial turmoil, causing misery for many of the 7.3 million people who own a long-term-care policy.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Fell in January

A gauge of U.S. home-builder confidence fell two points to a seasonally adjusted level of 72 in January, but remains elevated after hitting a more than 18-year high last month. Results were in line with expectations.

Crude Edges Down Ahead of U.S., OPEC Production Reports

Crude futures edged down slightly from multiyear highs ahead of the release of data on global crude production.

