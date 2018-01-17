Bank of Canada Raises Rates, Warns on Nafta Risk

The Bank of Canada raised its main interest rate to 1.25% on the strength of stellar employment data and a pickup in inflation, but it signaled a cautious approach to further rate increases while warning that uncertainty tied to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is likely to exert a drag on growth.

U.S. Stocks Rise as Bank Results Roll In

U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday following a spate of bank earnings and corporate updates.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Fell in January

A gauge of U.S. home-builder confidence fell two points to a seasonally adjusted level of 72 in January, but remains elevated after hitting a more than 18-year high last month. Results were in line with expectations.

Beware: Even Joke Cryptocurrencies Are Going Through the Roof

Regulators have warned that investors who rush to buy freshly created digital tokens could end up holding worthless tokens. The creators of a cryptocurrency launched last July pretty much promise that.

U.S. Industrial Production Rose 0.9% in December

U.S. industrial production rose sharply in December, boosted by gains in utilities output as cold weather swept across the nation and increased demand for heating.

Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment.

Crude Edges Down Ahead of U.S., OPEC Production Reports

Crude futures edged down slightly from multiyear highs ahead of the release of data on global crude production.

Why Oil Is About to Hit Troubled Waters

Brent crude hit a three-year high last week, and the obvious question was when would the shale drillers turn on the taps. The better question this time around is what will happen to demand and volatility in the oil market.

Fed's Kaplan Sees 3 Rate Rises This Year, but Says More May Be Needed

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates three times this year and perhaps even more to prevent a robust economy from overheating.

China Regulator Calls for Further Efforts to Guard Against Financial Risks

In a rare interview with the Communist Party's People's Daily, China's top banking regulator urged Beijing to dismantle the shadow banking system and rein in the frothy property market to guard against financial risks.

January 17, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)