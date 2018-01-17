China Regulator Calls for Further Efforts to Guard Against Financial Risks

In a rare interview with the Communist Party's People's Daily, China's top banking regulator urged Beijing to dismantle the shadow banking system and rein in the frothy property market to guard against financial risks.

Strongman Xi Jinping Now a Big Risk for China's Economy

China's most powerful leader in decades has shown he can tackle economic issues that have plagued weaker predecessors. But that much power in one pair of hands creates its own problems

PBOC: Targeted RRR Cut to Take Effect Jan. 25

The People's Bank of China said the targeted reserve-requirement ratio cut it announced in September is expected to take effect on Jan. 25.

U.S. Stock Setback Weighs on Europe, Asia

Stocks in Europe and Asia mostly followed Wall Street lower, with many investors looking ahead to results from Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America Corp. due later in the day.

China Delays GDP Release Until Thursday Afternoon

China will postpone the release of its 2017 GDP data until 3 p.m. Thursday. It had been schedule for 10 a.m.

Bank Indonesia Expected to Keep Benchmark Rate at 4.25%

Bank Indonesia will likely keep a neutral stance on monetary policy and leave interest rates unchanged Thursday, as inflationary pressure begins to build.

Stocks Retreat After Dow Crosses 26000 Milestone

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 26000 for the first time Tuesday, but gave up those gains as shares of energy and chemical companies declined.

Just Another Day for Bitcoin-a 25% Plunge

The price of bitcoin plunged by as much as 25% amid concerns about tighter regulation, with the volatile virtual-currency dipping below $11,000 for the first time since early December.

Disputes Threaten 'Dreamer' Deal and Shutdown

Senators worked Tuesday to salvage a bipartisan plan to protect 'Dreamers'-young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents-as the divide grew over an immigration deal seen as key to avoiding a government shutdown this weekend.

China's Hot Housing Market Begins to Cool

In Beijing and Shanghai-two China's largest housing markets-and other megacities, property sales have stalled and prices have dropped, and the high levels of debt that fueled a housing boom make the slowdown particularly perilous.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)