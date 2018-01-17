Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

Wells Fargo Risk Chief to Retire

Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin is retiring as the bank continues to face heightened regulatory scrutiny, especially over its risk- management practices.

Fed Reports Tight Labor Markets but Modest Wage Gains

Economic activity across the U.S. expanded into 2018, with tight labor markets and modest wage and price growth, according to the Federal Reserve beige book report.

Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment.

U.S. Bancorp Earnings Boosted by Tax Law

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, said Wednesday that the new tax law helped boost its fourth-quarter earnings.

Bank of Canada Raises Rates, Warns on Nafta Risk

The Bank of Canada raised its main interest rate to 1.25% on the strength of stellar employment data and a pickup in inflation, but it signaled a cautious approach to further rate increases while warning that uncertainty tied to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is likely to exert a drag on growth.

CFPB Launches Review of Entire Operations

The Trump-appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bureau is seeking public comments on how to overhaul its entire operations.

Schwab Trading Revenue Falls On Price Cuts

Charles Schwab reported net income of $597 million, or 41 cents a share, up from $522 million, or 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 14% to $2.24 billion.

Morgan Stanley Results: What to Expect

Morgan Stanley is expected to report its fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Senate Panel Again Votes to Back Powell as Fed Chief

The Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday voted for the second time to advance the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

January 17, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)