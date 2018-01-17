Bank of Canada Raises Rates, Warns on Nafta Risk

The Bank of Canada raised its main interest rate to 1.25% on the strength of stellar employment data and a pickup in inflation, but it signaled a cautious approach to further rate increases while warning that uncertainty tied to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is likely to exert a drag on growth.

Goldman Sachs Posts First Quarterly Loss in Six Years

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

U.S. Bank Earnings Boosted by Tax Law

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, said Wednesday that the new tax law helped boost its fourth-quarter earnings.

Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment.

Bank of America Reports Profit Despite Tax-Related Charge

Bank of America's fourth-quarter profit fell from a year ago, hurt by a $2.9 billion charge related to the tax bill, even as the bank ended a year that put its crisis-era issues firmly in the past.

Fed's Kaplan Sees 3 Rate Rises This Year, but Says More May Be Needed

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates three times this year and perhaps even more to prevent a robust economy from overheating.

The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake

The $6.2 billion charge that GE disclosed Tuesday is related to billions of dollars of coverage for long-term-care policies that had been sold by other insurers to consumers.

Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law.

Just Another Day for Bitcoin-a 25% Plunge

The price of bitcoin plunged by as much as 25% amid concerns about tighter regulation, with the volatile virtual-currency dipping below $11,000 for the first time since early December.

CFPB to Reconsider Obama-Era Payday-Lending Rule

The Trump administration's acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to reconsider the first-ever federal restrictions on high-interest payday loans, a step that could lead to the easing of a rule opposed by the industry and some Republicans.

