BP's Deepwater Horizon Bill Grows by $1.7 Billion

BP will take a $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings because of settlement claims related to the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cloud Peak in Deal to Supply Coal to Japan

One of the country's biggest coal companies has a deal to send nearly one-quarter of its exports to Japan, the latest boost from Asian markets that have been helping U.S. coal miners recover from one of their bleakest eras.

Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices fell Tuesday, breaking a streak of gains and raising questions about whether oil's recent rally is running out of steam.

Chevron Returns to Iraqi Kurdistan's Oil Fields

Chevron is resuming drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan and taking steps to send staff there again, a sign that tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government are easing.

USA Compression Partners to Buy Business from Energy Transfer Partners

USA Compression Partners LP will buy Energy Transfer Partners LP's compression business in a deal with a total transaction value of about $1.8 billion.

South African Court Has Ordered McKinsey to Freeze Payment from State Power Company

A South African court has ordered consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to freeze a 1 billion rand ($81.4 million) payment it received from state electricity company Eskom, saying it may relate "to property and proceeds of unlawful activities."

Shell Bids a Long Goodbye to Middle Eastern Oil

Royal Dutch Shell is giving up on its last oil fields in Iraq, leaving the world's second-biggest oil company with a dwindling footprint in the Middle East-a region it helped build into a petroleum powerhouse.

Utility Jobs Lost as New Power Plants Need Fewer Workers

As coal and nuclear power plants close due to competitive pressures, the number of people employed in making electricity for the U.S. is shrinking.

Oil Market Conquers Its Fears Over Shale

Oil prices have surged more than 50% since the summer-a sign investors are reassessing what was once the biggest risk in the market: U.S. shale.

The Three Stumbling Blocks to a Solar-Powered Nation

Solar energy is growing at a faster rate world-wide than any other source-but existing technology has its limits and R&D is lacking.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)