Apple Plans to Pay $38 Billion in Repatriation Taxes

Continue Reading Below

Apple said it plans to pay $38 billion in repatriation taxes on profits held overseas, and said it would create a new U.S. campus and create 20,000 jobs.

Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

Starboard Value to Launch Proxy Fight for Entire Board at Mellanox

Starboard Value LP is launching a fight to remove the entire sitting board at semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies, the latest attempt by the New York activist to take over a whole boardroom.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Shari Redstone Seeks to Shake Up CBS Board, Pushes for Viacom Deal

Shari Redstone is advocating for new blood on the board of CBS Corp. as she renews her push to merge the company with Viacom Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook Widens Probe Into Alleged Russian Interference in Brexit

Facebook Inc. said it was broadening its investigation into whether Russia attempted to meddle in the 2016 referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union, after its earlier probe found only a minimal amount of activity.

Wells Fargo Risk Chief to Retire

Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin is retiring as the bank continues to face heightened regulatory scrutiny, especially over its risk- management practices.

FTC Probes Broadcom Over Negotiations With Customers

The FTC is investigating whether Broadcom engaged in anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers.

For GE, a Breakup Is No Quick Fix

While GE's core Aviation, Power and Healthcare divisions would be among the biggest players in their markets, separating them would require unraveling intertwined operations, pensions and debts.

Christie's Suspends Arrested Ex-CIA Officer

A former CIA officer arrested on charges of unlawfully retaining classified information has been suspended by Christie's as its head of security in Hong Kong.

U.S. Bancorp Earnings Boosted by Tax Law

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, said Wednesday that the new tax law helped boost its fourth-quarter earnings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)