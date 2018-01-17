Apple Plans to Pay $38 Billion in Repatriation Taxes
Apple said it plans to pay $38 billion in repatriation taxes on profits and cash held overseas, and said it would create a new U.S. campus and create 20,000 jobs.
Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge
Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.
Shari Redstone Seeks to Shake Up CBS Board, Pushes for Viacom Deal
Shari Redstone is advocating for new blood on the board of CBS Corp. as she renews her push to merge the company with Viacom Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.
Wells Fargo Risk Chief to Retire
Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin is retiring as the bank continues to face heightened regulatory scrutiny, especially over its risk- management practices.
FTC Probes Broadcom Over Negotiations With Customers
The FTC is investigating whether Broadcom engaged in anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers.
For GE, a Breakup Is No Quick Fix
While GE's core Aviation, Power and Healthcare divisions would be among the biggest players in their markets, separating them would require unraveling intertwined operations, pensions and debts.
Christie's Suspends Arrested Ex-CIA Officer
A former CIA officer arrested on charges of unlawfully retaining classified information has been suspended by Christie's as its head of security in Hong Kong.
U.S. Bancorp Earnings Boosted by Tax Law
U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, said Wednesday that the new tax law helped boost its fourth-quarter earnings.
Buybacks, Pension Contributions and
Some of the biggest U.S. companies are promising significant annual savings, bigger pension contributions, higher dividend payments and more extensive stock buybacks as executives start to discuss the impact of the federal tax overhaul.
Pipeline Builders Try New Growth Strategy: Bigger Pipes
As environmentalists and local activists make it difficult to build new oil and gas lines, energy companies are simply supersizing old pipes that already exist.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)