Apple Plans to Pay $38 Billion in Repatriation Taxes

Apple said it plans to pay $38 billion in repatriation taxes on profits and cash held overseas, and said it would create a new U.S. campus and create 20,000 jobs.

Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

Shari Redstone Seeks to Shake Up CBS Board, Pushes for Viacom Deal

Shari Redstone is advocating for new blood on the board of CBS Corp. as she renews her push to merge the company with Viacom Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo Risk Chief to Retire

Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin is retiring as the bank continues to face heightened regulatory scrutiny, especially over its risk- management practices.

FTC Probes Broadcom Over Negotiations With Customers

The FTC is investigating whether Broadcom engaged in anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers.

For GE, a Breakup Is No Quick Fix

While GE's core Aviation, Power and Healthcare divisions would be among the biggest players in their markets, separating them would require unraveling intertwined operations, pensions and debts.

Christie's Suspends Arrested Ex-CIA Officer

A former CIA officer arrested on charges of unlawfully retaining classified information has been suspended by Christie's as its head of security in Hong Kong.

U.S. Bancorp Earnings Boosted by Tax Law

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, said Wednesday that the new tax law helped boost its fourth-quarter earnings.

Buybacks, Pension Contributions and

Some of the biggest U.S. companies are promising significant annual savings, bigger pension contributions, higher dividend payments and more extensive stock buybacks as executives start to discuss the impact of the federal tax overhaul.

Pipeline Builders Try New Growth Strategy: Bigger Pipes

As environmentalists and local activists make it difficult to build new oil and gas lines, energy companies are simply supersizing old pipes that already exist.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)