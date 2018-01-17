Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

For GE, a Breakup Is No Quick Fix

While GE's core Aviation, Power and Healthcare divisions would be among the biggest players in their markets, separating them would require unraveling intertwined operations, pensions and debts.

Christie's Suspends Arrested Ex-CIA Officer

A former CIA officer arrested on charges of unlawfully retaining classified information has been suspended by Christie's as its head of security in Hong Kong.

U.S. Bancorp Earnings Boosted by Tax Law

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, said Wednesday that the new tax law helped boost its fourth-quarter earnings.

Buybacks, Pension Contributions and

Some of the biggest U.S. companies are promising significant annual savings, bigger pension contributions, higher dividend payments and more extensive stock buybacks as executives start to discuss the impact of the federal tax overhaul.

Pipeline Builders Try New Growth Strategy: Bigger Pipes

As environmentalists and local activists make it difficult to build new oil and gas lines, energy companies are simply supersizing old pipes that already exist.

Can Mark Zuckerberg Bend Facebook Without Breaking It?

Mark Zuckerberg's main challenge now is fixing the social network without breaking it. That dilemma was apparent last week when the 33-year-old chief executive announced changes to the company's News Feed tool.

The Big New Player Feeding America's Sweet Tooth

Ferrero's purchase of Nestlé's U.S. confectionery business marks a hat-trick of deals for the Italian company behind Nutella spread but aggressively expanding in America at a time of rapid market change is a daring strategy.

Why Google's New App Won't Match Your Face to Art in Some States

Millions of people across the U.S. have downloaded an app to see how a Google algorithm matched their selfies to historical artwork. But for many residents of Illinois and Texas, the selfie tool was missing. The reason? State bans on the collection of biometric data.

Verizon Teams With NBA on 'League Pass,' Fan Content

Verizon has struck a deal with the NBA that extends its relationship with the league beyond streaming games and into content creation as well as augmented-reality fan experiences.

