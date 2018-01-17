Goldman Sachs Posts First Quarterly Loss in Six Years

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

Bank of America Reports Profit Despite Tax-Related Charge

Bank of America's fourth-quarter profit fell from a year ago, hurt by a $2.9 billion charge related to the tax bill, even as the bank ended a year that put its crisis-era issues firmly in the past.

U.S. Bank Reports Higher Profit

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, said Wednesday that the new tax law helped boost its fourth-quarter earnings.

Companies Tout Tax Benefits as Earnings Season Begins

Some of the biggest U.S. companies are promising significant annual savings, bigger pension contributions, higher dividend payments and more extensive stock buybacks as executives start to discuss the impact of the federal tax overhaul.

Pipeline Builders Try New Growth Strategy: Bigger Pipes

As environmentalists and local activists make it difficult to build new oil and gas lines, energy companies are simply supersizing old pipes that already exist.

Can Mark Zuckerberg Bend Facebook Without Breaking It?

Mark Zuckerberg's main challenge now is fixing the social network without breaking it. That dilemma was apparent last week when the 33-year-old chief executive announced changes to the company's News Feed tool.

The Big New Player Feeding America's Sweet Tooth

Ferrero's purchase of Nestlé's U.S. confectionery business marks a hat-trick of deals for the Italian company behind Nutella spread but aggressively expanding in America at a time of rapid market change is a daring strategy.

Why Google Won't Search for Your Art Look-Alikes in Some States

Millions of people across the U.S. have downloaded an app to see how a Google algorithm matched their selfies to historical artwork. But for many residents of Illinois and Texas, the selfie tool was missing. The reason? State bans on the collection of biometric data.

UBM, Informa Outline Planned Merger Terms; Talks Continue

UBM and Informa on Wednesday set out the proposed terms of the potential 3.83 billion-pound ($5.27 billion) takeover of UBM, and said that talks are continuing.

GKN Rejects GBP7.4B Offer From Melrose Industries

GKN said that it had rejected a hostile cash and share offer worth 7.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion) from Melrose Industries because the offer still undervalues the company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)