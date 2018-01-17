Companies Tout Tax Benefits as Earnings Season Begins

Some of the biggest U.S. companies are promising significant annual savings, bigger pension contributions, higher dividend payments and more extensive stock buybacks as executives start to discuss the impact of the federal tax overhaul.

Can Mark Zuckerberg Bend Facebook Without Breaking It?

Mark Zuckerberg's main challenge now is fixing the social network without breaking it. That dilemma was apparent last week when the 33-year-old chief executive announced changes to the company's News Feed tool.

UBM, Informa Outline Planned Merger Terms; Talks Continue

UBM and Informa on Wednesday set out the proposed terms of the potential 3.83 billion-pound ($5.27 billion) takeover of UBM, and said that talks are continuing.

GKN Rejects GBP7.4B Offer From Melrose Industries

GKN said that it had rejected a hostile cash and share offer worth 7.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion) from Melrose Industries because the offer still undervalues the company.

Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units.

Ford Sees Lower Operating Profit on Earnings-per-Share Basis

Ford said it expects lower operating profit on an earnings-per-share basis in 2018, with higher commodity costs and adverse exchange rates offsetting gains from cost-cutting efforts and continued demand for high-margin pickup trucks.

YouTube Subjects 'Preferred' Content to Human Review

YouTube is ordering workers to review thousands of hours of its most popular content and setting new limits on which videos can run ads, in moves to ease advertisers' worries that their brands are showing up alongside offensive or controversial videos.

Nissan Expects to Build New U.S. Plant

Nissan Motor's chief executive said the company believes it will need to build a new plant in the U.S. in four or five years, when the car maker would be ready for another push to expand.

CSX Still Winning Back Business After Service Disruptions

CSX Corp. still has work to do to win back shippers following last year's service disruptions that occurred after a massive overhaul of the railroad network under its prior chief executive.

The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake

The $6.2 billion charge that GE disclosed Tuesday is related to billions of dollars of coverage for long-term-care policies that had been sold by other insurers to consumers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)