UBM, Informa Outline Planned Merger Terms; Talks Continue

Continue Reading Below

UBM and Informa on Wednesday set out the proposed terms of the potential 3.83 billion-pound ($5.27 billion) takeover of UBM, and said that talks are continuing.

Melrose Goes Hostile With GBP7.4B Offer for GKN

Turnaround specialist Melrose went hostile with a GBP7.4 billion cash and share offer for one of Britain's oldest companies, GKN.

Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ford Sees Lower Operating Profit on Earnings-per-Share Basis

Ford said it expects lower operating profit on an earnings-per-share basis in 2018, with higher commodity costs and adverse exchange rates offsetting gains from cost-cutting efforts and continued demand for high-margin pickup trucks.

YouTube Subjecting All 'Preferred' Content to Human Review

YouTube is ordering workers to review thousands of hours of its most popular content and setting new limits on which videos can run ads, in moves to ease advertisers' worries that their brands are showing up alongside offensive or controversial videos.

Nissan Expects to Build New U.S. Plant

Nissan Motor's chief executive said the company believes it will need to build a new plant in the U.S. in four or five years, when the car maker would be ready for another push to expand.

CSX Still Winning Back Business After Service Disruptions

CSX Corp. still has work to do to win back shippers following last year's service disruptions that occurred after a massive overhaul of the railroad network under its prior chief executive.

The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake

The $6.2 billion charge that GE disclosed Tuesday is related to billions of dollars of coverage for long-term-care policies that had been sold by other insurers to consumers.

Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law.

GM to Take $7 Billion Charge for U.S. Tax Overhaul

General Motors said 2017 pretax profit likely ended up at the high end of its previous forecast but disclosed it will take a $7 billion write-down on deferred-tax assets stemming from the tax-overhaul law.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)