Naftogaz CEO Says Ukraine Will Buy Gas From Russia This Year -Reuters

Ukraine will resume buying gas from Russia in 2018, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolev told Reuters. Naftogaz is Ukraine's state-run energy company.

--Mr. Kobolev said that from this year, Ukraine will be "obliged to take a minimum volume" from Gazprom, but didn't specify what the exact amount would be nor when the purchasing would start, Reuters reports.

--The resumption of gas sales comes after a Swedish arbitration court brought an end to a hiatus that lasted more than two years, according to Reuters.

January 17, 2018 09:42 ET (14:42 GMT)