Shares of mining companies and commodities rose slightly, but not as much as the broad market, as the dollar regained some of its lost strength.

The dollar's retreat in the last couple of months has caused a surge in the price of gold, copper and other metals. Gold prices ticked higher Wednesday only to retreat in electronic trading after the bell.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 17:23 ET (22:23 GMT)