Louis Vuitton's Menswear Artistic Director Kim Jones Quits

U.K. designer Kim Jones is set to step down as men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton after seven years, the fashion brand said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Mr. Jones, a former creative director at luxury goods brand Dunhill, will leave his current role after his final fall/winter collection 2018 for Louis Vuitton is shown in Paris tomorrow. The company said that Mr. Jones had been the "driving force" behind some of its most successful projects and collaborations.

"His ability to set trends is impeccable and his talent and determination have ensured that Louis Vuitton is firmly placed as the leading brand in luxury menswear today," said Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton's chairman and chief executive.

Mr. Jones replacement at the brand, owned by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (MC.FR), has yet to be announced.

Write to Euan Conley at euan.conley@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 17, 2018 06:19 ET (11:19 GMT)