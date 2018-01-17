Industrials Higher After Strong Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation rose after strong industrial production data.
Industrial production -- a measure of output at factories, mines and utilities -- rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in December from the prior month, partly reflecting a rise in heating demand during a cold spell in the U.S., the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The "beige book" survey of regional economic activity gathered by the Federal Reserve suggested U.S. growth continued at a modest-to-moderate pace in December.
January 17, 2018 17:20 ET (22:20 GMT)