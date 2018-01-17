GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Rise; Soybeans Lag

Grain futures bounced as traders eased off pessimistic bets in those markets.

Speculative investors like hedge funds have in recent months bet that corn and wheat prices would fall. Analysts said they unwound some of those short positions on Wednesday, sparking higher prices.

Corn futures for March delivery rose 1.4% to $3.53 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. CBOT March wheat contracts rose 1.2% to $4.21 1/2 a bushel.

Soybean futures were mixed on Wednesday before closing slightly higher. CBOT March soybean contracts rose 0.1% to $9.68 3/4 a bushel.

Cargill Pushes Further into Plant-Based Foods -- Market Talk

10:25 ET - Cargill, one of the world's largest meat producers, is upping its bet on plant-based meat alternatives and other vegetarian-friendly foods. The agricultural conglomerate enters a joint venture with Puris, a developer of pea-based protein ingredients used to make meat alternatives, snack bars and vegan spreads. Cargill's backing will help Puris open a second manufacturing plant, the companies say, and it follows Cargill's investment last year in cell-cultured meat startup Memphis Meats. The investments are part of Cargill's effort to capture growth in alternatives to conventional meat, which are expanding as advancing technologies make it easier to replicate the taste and texture of cattle, hog and chicken flesh. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Mexican Tequila Exports Hit Record in 2017 -- Market Talk

13:20 ET - Global demand for tequila rose at a healthy pace in 2017. Mexican exports of tequila hit a record high of 211 million liters last year, an increase of more than 7% from 2016, according to Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council. In dollar terms, exports amounted to about $1.3B. U.S. drinkers are by far the biggest consumers of tequila abroad, buying more than 81% of total tequila exports. Spain and Germany follow, each with about 2.5% of total exports. There are 152 certified tequila producers in Mexico. (santiago.perez@wsj.com; @PerezEnMexico)

Egyptian GASC Buys 295,000 Tons of Wheat in Tender

LONDON--Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 295,000 metric tons of wheat in its latest tender, traders said late Tuesday.

The deal comprises four 60,000-ton cargoes and one 55,000-ton cargo of Russian wheat.

Cattle Futures Rally on Steadying Cash Trade

Cattle futures leaped just short of a two-week high as physical-cattle prices showed signs of stabilizing.

Cash prices for slaughter-ready cattle have trended lower in 2018. But meatpackers at a closely watched online auction Wednesday morning paid steady money from a week earlier, suggesting to some traders that prices were bottoming.

Packers at the Fed Cattle Exchange auction bought a little over 100 head of cattle from Texas, around a third of what was listed for sale, at $119.75 per 100 pounds. Cash sales over the course of last week averaged $119.94 on a live basis, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CME February lean hog contracts slid 1.6% to 72.725 cents a pound, falling from Tuesday's multimonth highs.

