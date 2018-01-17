Gold Prices Turn Up as Dollar Turns Down

Gold prices turned higher Wednesday, following a decline in the dollar.

Gold for February delivery was recently up 0.1% at $1,338.20 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices hit $1,331 a troy ounce earlier in the session.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was down 0.1% at 84.33, reversing earlier gains. A falling dollar tends to boost gold, which is priced in the U.S. currency and becomes more affordable to foreign investors when the dollar declines.

A steep drop in the dollar has been one of the key factors behind gold's recent rally, which has seen prices for the metal rise around 8% from December lows.

Monetary tightening by central banks in Europe and China will likely keep the dollar on the back foot and provide a boost to gold in the months ahead, analysts at TD Securities said in a note to clients. Signs that the Federal Reserve may raise rates less aggressively than expected can take prices to $1,375 a troy ounce this year, the report said.

Gold struggles to compete with yield-bearing investments when interest rates rise.

In base metals, copper for March delivery was down 1% at $3.1890 a pound.

