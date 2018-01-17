France Seek to Claw Back EUR2.2 Billion SocGen Tax Benefit -Reports

France's tax authorities are seeking to recoup a EUR2.2 billion tax benefit claimed by Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) with respect to losses made by a rogue trader a decade ago, FT reports, citing unnamed sources.

--SocGen is negotiating with tax authorities over the benefit, FT said, quoting the trader, Jerome Kerviel, as welcoming the decision.

--FT said the news was first reported by French weekly Le Canard Enchaine.

January 17, 2018 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)