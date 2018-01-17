Credit Suisse Switzerland to Cut 300 Jobs in 2018 -Finanz und Wirtschaft

Credit Suisse Group AG's (CSGN.EB) Swiss unit is on track to finish its job-reduction program and will cut 300 jobs in the country in 2018 to bring the total number of cuts to 1,600, Thomas Gottstein, the unit's chief executive officer, said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

--The job cuts are part of a restructuring program of the bank's business in Switzerland, which employs roughly 17,000 people, according to the interview.

--The unit has reduced the number of its branches in Switzerland to 135 from 150, Mr. Gottstein told the newspaper.

