China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 17 2018

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 357,048 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-18 14,025 14,070 13,975 14,030 14,085 -55 34 152

Apr-18 14,185 14,185 14,185 14,185 14,280 -95 2 64

May-18 14,185 14,285 14,070 14,200 14,310 -110 322,056 409,030

Jun-18 14,290 14,360 14,260 14,305 14,390 -85 94 228

Jul-18 14,390 14,435 14,390 14,405 14,670 -265 8 256

Aug-18 14,425 14,445 14,425 14,435 14,690 -255 4 92

Sep-18 14,480 14,575 14,395 14,505 14,620 -115 31,224 61,720

Oct-18 - - - 14,560 14,560 0 0 14

Nov-18 14,595 14,595 14,595 14,595 14,750 -155 4 120

Jan-19 16,310 16,380 16,240 16,320 16,500 -180 3,622 6,644

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

January 17, 2018 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)