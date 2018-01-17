China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 17 2018
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 357,048 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 14,025 14,070 13,975 14,030 14,085 -55 34 152
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Apr-18 14,185 14,185 14,185 14,185 14,280 -95 2 64
May-18 14,185 14,285 14,070 14,200 14,310 -110 322,056 409,030
Jun-18 14,290 14,360 14,260 14,305 14,390 -85 94 228
Jul-18 14,390 14,435 14,390 14,405 14,670 -265 8 256
Aug-18 14,425 14,445 14,425 14,435 14,690 -255 4 92
Sep-18 14,480 14,575 14,395 14,505 14,620 -115 31,224 61,720
Oct-18 - - - 14,560 14,560 0 0 14
Nov-18 14,595 14,595 14,595 14,595 14,750 -155 4 120
Jan-19 16,310 16,380 16,240 16,320 16,500 -180 3,622 6,644
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2018 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)