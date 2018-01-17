Alstom 3Q Sales and Orders Rise on New Contracts

Alstom SA (ALO.FR)'s third-quarter sales and orders rose, due to several large contracts in France, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, the company said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Sales at the French train maker for the October-December period were 1.76 billion euros ($2.16 billion), compared with EUR1.66 billion a year earlier.

The company said it booked orders of EUR1.68 billion, up from EUR1.02 billion in the year-earlier period. However, orders for the April-December period fell 33% to EUR4.85 billion.

Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said Alstom continues to make progress on the merger with Siemens's mobility division and he expects to sign a business combination agreement with the company's works council in the coming period.

Alstom also confirmed its guidance of 5% organic sales growth, and an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin of 7% by 2020.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2018 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)