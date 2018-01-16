World Stocks Push Higher as Dollar Pares Losses -- Update

Dollar rebounds after three-year low

-- Bitcoin selloff accelerates

-- Commodity prices drop

Global equity indexes were on course for broad-based gains Tuesday, with European bourses taking their lead from upbeat trading in the Asia-Pacific region and the dollar rebounded from Monday's three-year low.

In the U.S., Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a 0.9% increase, with S&P 500 futures indicating a rise of 0.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was trading up 0.4% near midday in Europe, with the index's personal goods and industrial goods sectors both up 0.6%. Shares in Hugo Boss were 4% higher after the fashion house posted fourth-quarter results.

A selloff in bitcoin accelerated in early European trading, with the cryptocurrency last 10.8% lower at $12,126.01, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin was priced at $14,000 in early Asian trading and Tuesday's drop came after Asian governments moved in recent days to restrict cryptocurrency trading.

Despite the passage of another reform package through Greece's parliament, the euro moved 0.4% lower against the dollar, with the U.S. currency rebounding after the ICE Dollar Index hit a new three-year low Monday. European Central Bank council member, Ardo Hansson, "threw fuel on the fire... when he stated that the ECB should adjust its forward guidance before the summer," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG.

With global companies comprising a significant portion of Europe's major index, "a fall in the euro is a tailwind for those companies, so that's part of the equation," said Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking.

The U.S. dollar clawed back some of the value it lost Monday, with the WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, up 0.3%, but down 2.5% over the past month.

Prospective U.S. gains and European buying followed a positive close in Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 1.8% higher, hitting a fresh record.

Japanese stocks rebounded from Monday's selloff, with a weaker yen helping the country's exporters. The dollar gained 0.2% to Yen110.7210, pushing the Nikkei to finish up 1% at a fresh 26-year high. Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.3% to log another 28-year record and New Zealand's NZX 50 closed 0.4% higher after four days of losses.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.8%, rallying from downbeat trading Monday and the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.7%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.4%, with mining companies falling as metals prices lost some of Monday's dollar-driven gains. Rio Tinto closed 0.7% down, despite hitting a 6 1/2 -year high earlier in the day after posting record production figures for 2017. Peer BHP Billiton closed 0.8% down.

The pullback in Australia mirrored selling across the energy and metals sectors. Brent crude oil was last 1.4% down at $69.25 a barrel ahead of monthly U.S. drilling productivity numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Elsewhere, London three-month copper futures fell 2.2%. A stronger U.S. currency tends to make dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The dollar was buffeted by the yen, euro and yuan Monday after less dovish remarks from the governor of the Bank of Japan, progress in the German chancellor's attempts to build a coalition government and optimistic remarks from China's prime minister ahead of gross domestic product data, expected Thursday.

Against a backdrop of synchronized global economic growth, "it's pretty clear that a lot of countries around the world are starting to think slightly more hawkishly about growth data. You have some central banks headed toward an exit from more accommodative policies... [while] on the other side you have expected Fed rate hikes which are already priced in, " said James Pomeroy, a global economist at HSBC.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 2.527% from 2.551% late Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

